Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $256,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.