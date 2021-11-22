Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

