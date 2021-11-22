Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

