Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of GTY Technology worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GTY Technology by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 103,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,426 shares of company stock worth $710,352. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

