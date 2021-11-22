Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Allegheny Technologies worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

