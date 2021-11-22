Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$5.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($5.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.08) and the lowest is ($6.71). argenx posted earnings per share of ($4.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($19.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in argenx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $283.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.97. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.91.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

