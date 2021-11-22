Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,199 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

ALLO opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.