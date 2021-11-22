Amalgamated Bank Has $269,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INO. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

