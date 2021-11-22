Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,352,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.15 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.