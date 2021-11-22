Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27,794.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,452 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,386,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 328.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 978,332 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

