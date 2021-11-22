Amalgamated Bank Invests $291,000 in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

LASR stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

