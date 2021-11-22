Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total transaction of $781,167.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,339 shares of company stock worth $54,334,460 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $323.62 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

