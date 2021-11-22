Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

