Amalgamated Bank Has $264,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

