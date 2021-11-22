Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

