Amalgamated Bank Invests $242,000 in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

