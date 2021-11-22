Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 6,504 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

