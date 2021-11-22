Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.91 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

