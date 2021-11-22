Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.