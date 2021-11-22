DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Harold Matthew Norman Sells 4,792 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

