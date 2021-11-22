Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

