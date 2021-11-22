Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $770,415.52 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

