Bank of America Corp DE Sells 39,312 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

