State Street Corp Acquires 139,526 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,526 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Personalis worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $14.95 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,574 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

