Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.11 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.