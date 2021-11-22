Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $194.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

