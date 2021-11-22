BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 315,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $87.57 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

