Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

