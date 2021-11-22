NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NOW worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.