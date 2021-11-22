Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $752,000 Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.11 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

