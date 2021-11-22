Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,854 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 3,739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

