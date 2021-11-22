Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Willdan Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 441.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 236,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 395.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Willdan Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.64 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

