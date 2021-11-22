Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 75,986 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 1,340.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,986 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cambium Networks worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

CMBM opened at $27.61 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

