Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Motorcar Parts of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $363.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

