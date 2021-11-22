Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

