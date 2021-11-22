Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,800 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ALJ Regional were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 117.0% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 924,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJJ opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.74.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.