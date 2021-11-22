Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 130.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 145.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

