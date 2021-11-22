Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.