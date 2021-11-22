Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 8,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,939,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.