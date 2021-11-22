Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 61,600 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $9.31 on Monday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

