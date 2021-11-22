Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

