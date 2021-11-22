Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 181,440 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.16 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.