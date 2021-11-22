UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

