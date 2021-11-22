Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $142,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

