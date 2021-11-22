Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.86. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

