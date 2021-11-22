Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $29.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after purchasing an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

