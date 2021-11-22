5,386 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

NVMI opened at $134.60 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

