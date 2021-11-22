First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CURO stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

