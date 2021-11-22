Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 81.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

PRN opened at $120.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

