First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Great Ajax worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.